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Master P Brings No Limit Cash Money Tour to Raleigh Sept. 19

Published on August 17, 2026
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Master P is calling fans to the Lenovo Center on Sept. 19 for the No Limit Cash Money Tour, and he wants them dressed head to toe in camo.

In an interview with Mir.I.Am. of K97.5 and Foxy 107.1/104.3, the hip-hop mogul described the Raleigh stop as a once-in-a-lifetime gathering of two legendary labels.

“This is not a concert. This is a celebration. And this is probably gonna be the last time you’re gonna see this,” Master P said.

The tour grew out of the labels’ recent Verzuz showdown, where No Limit and Cash Money shared the stage. Master P said the moment carried a larger message about unity in the culture.

“It’s about peace. This is about love, showing the next generation and the culture how we can come together,” he said.

Beyond the party, Master P tied the tour to National Wellness Month and a focus on mental health, especially in underserved communities.

“A lot of people in inner cities, in poverty, we don’t seek the right counsel. We don’t seek the right doctors,” he said. “We partying with a purpose.”

The lineup reads like a reunion of Southern hip-hop royalty: Birdman, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Silkk the Shocker, BG, Mia X, Mercedes, Choppa, Mr. Serv-On and special guest Boosie. Master P also paid tribute to the late Young Bleed, urging fans to honor artists while they can.

“Don’t wait till somebody gone to say we want to give them their flowers,” he said.

The dress code is serious. Master P promised $1,000 to the best-dressed fan and wants the entire arena decked in camo. “This is gonna be a camo masquerade party,” he said.

Now three decades into his career, the entrepreneur has no plans to slow down. He teased his “Only God Could Judge Me” film and a new children’s brand, Captain Ace and the K9 team, built around early childhood education, financial literacy and wellness.

“When you got God, there’s no limit,” he said.

Doors open Sept. 19 at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh.

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