Falcons’ James Pearce Jr. Suspended 8 Games After Alleged Domestic Violence Dispute With WNBA Ex Rickea Jackson

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The Atlanta Falcons‘ roster is already down a man before the season even begins.

Pass rusher James Pearce Jr. has received an eight-game suspension without pay for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, according to The Athletic. The ruling comes after he was arrested in February for domestic violence following an incident with then-girlfriend Rickea Jackson, who plays for the WNBA’s Chicago Sky.

Pearce was initially charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police, and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person, all of which are felonies. A felony aggravated stalking charge was downgraded to a misdemeanor, and the aggravated battery of a law enforcement charge was dismissed, reports ESPN.

In her statement, Jackson said that while driving in Florida, she noticed that Pearce, in a white Lamborghini SUV, was following her.

Then, when she was stopped at a red light, Pearce attempted to open her driver’s side door, at which point she sped away and drove to the Doral Police Department in Florida.

While en route to the authorities, she says he took his Lambo and “intentionally collided into the rear of her vehicle.”

Then, as she was nearing the police station, she says he cut her off and rammed his car into hers head-on. She called the police, and once they arrived and drew their guns on him, he got back into the car and drove away, hitting an officer in the knee.

Once cops caught up with Pearce at an intersection, he got out and ran. Cops followed him on foot and eventually arrested him, even though he “began to resist arrest by tensing his arms and not allowing officers to apprehend him.”

“We look forward to working with the State Attorney’s Office in fully investigating this case and uncovering the truth,” Pearce’s legal team said in a statement. “Mr. Pearce maintains his innocence and urges the public to understand that while allegations have the power to shape a narrative, that it is hardly the full, complete story. We look forward to vigorously defending our client and remain confident that he will continue contributing positively to both his team and the community he serves so well.”

The incident came after Jackson had recently broken up with him following three years of dating, and he didn’t take it well. She says even after blocking his number, he used a different number to text her repeatedly.

“We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr. in Miami. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time,” the Falcons statement read at the time.

Pearce won’t be available until Week 9 on November 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but social media isn’t nearly as forgiving as the league.

See the reactions below.