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Sophie Cunningham is once again donating WNBA headlines… but this time it’s not her fault, technically.

In the first quarter of last week’s game between the Indiana Fever and the Sky, Cunningham went for a go-ahead layup when DijJnai Carrington came from behind, refusing to let her get the easy bucket.

So, Carrington went up and appeared to wrap her hands around Cunningham’s face, leading to a hard fall. After her ejection, she immediately headed to the locker room and sent out “white privilege @indianafever.”

The Fumble co-hosts Samaria Terry and Rodney Rikai are debating the drama, and Rodney’s not here for it.

We know that in the WNBA, it is a very physical league, even more so than the men’s league at times. People do take hard fouls. It’s normal. But then to go into the locker room and be that irrational…. to me, that’s something that you could like you could be suspended for that. Like creating racial divide and racial discourse over something that had nothing to do with race. Where this league is and where it’s headed, she just added fuel to the fire. And I think that’s so irresponsible, dog.

After infiltrating the FIFA World Cup and the NBA finals, Trump’s got his own sports event called the Patriot Games. Standout high school athletes compete in track and field competitions as well as dodgeball and tug of war among other sports, with winners awarded $250,000 in scholarships.

“This is giving Hunger Games, Squid Games without the killing,” says Samaria while Rodney is more concerned with the lack of Black kids participating.

As for this week’s guest, Samaria sat down for an interview with WNBA legend Kym Hampton, who opened up about DiJonai Carrington’s situation, Angel Reese, and all things WNBA.

The Fumble: DiJonai Carrington's "White Privilege" Post Controversy, Trump's Weird Patriot Games was originally published on cassiuslife.com