Mayor Bowser Honors Media Pioneer Cathy Hughes With Key to DC
A hometown icon received one of the District’s highest honors on Wednesday as Mayor Muriel Bowser presented Cathy Hughes, Founder and Chairwoman of Urban One, with the Key to the City of Washington, D.C. The ceremony took place during a special edition of Majic Wednesdays at Sycamore & Oak, celebrating Hughes’ decades-long impact on media, culture, and the amplification of Black voices nationwide.
Cathy Hughes built a media empire that began in Washington, D.C., and grew into Urban One, the nation’s largest Black-owned multimedia company. For more than 45 years, Hughes has amplified Black voices through radio, television, and digital media while creating opportunities for generations of broadcasters, journalists, entrepreneurs, and storytellers.
Her influence has helped shape the media landscape both locally and nationally, making her one of the most respected figures in American broadcasting.
The ceremony brought together community leaders, media executives, elected officials, and supporters to celebrate Hughes’ extraordinary legacy. Throughout the evening, speakers reflected on the influence she has had on Washington, D.C., the media industry, and countless individuals whose careers have been shaped by her leadership.
Among those paying tribute were Mayor Muriel Bowser; Alfred C. Liggins III, President and CEO of Urban One; Michelle Rice, President of TV One and CLEO TV; Cora Masters Barry, philanthropist, civic leader, and CEO of the Southeast Tennis and Learning Center; Virginia Ali, co-founder of Ben’s Chili Bowl and Washington icon; and LaToya Foster, Director of the DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment and DC Film Commissioner.
The celebration continued as part of a special Majic Wednesdays event, bringing together the Urban One family, Radio One DC team members, TV One staff, community partners, and supporters. Hosted by Vic Jagger, the evening also featured music from DJ Face and live performances from District Kings and Junkyard Band.
More than a ceremony, the event served as a testament to Hughes’ lasting impact. As supporters filled the venue to honor her achievements, the gathering reflected a simple truth: when someone spends a lifetime pouring into others, people show up to celebrate them. Cathy Hughes’ influence on Washington, D.C. and Black media remains undeniable, and Wednesday’s recognition cemented her place among the city’s most celebrated leaders.
Mayor Bowser Honors Media Pioneer Cathy Hughes With Key to DC was originally published on mymajicdc.com