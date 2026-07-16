NBA Star Partners with DPR for Free Giveaway for Local Kids

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Trey Murphy III, NBA player, is hosting a free community event with Durham Parks & Recreation.

The event provides free school supplies, community resources, and entertainment for local families.

Murphy credits his early success to time spent at Durham rec centers, now wants to give back to his hometown.

Source: R1- Digital / Radio One Digital

This summer NBA star and Durham native, Trey Murphy III, is coming back home to partner with Durham Parks and Recreation (DPR) for the 3rd Annual Back to School Community Bash, and registration is now open!

On Saturday, July 25, from 1-3 p.m. Trey Murphy III, Forward for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, will be at the I.R. Holmes, Sr. Recreation Center at Campus Hills, located at 2000 S. Alston Avenue, for the free community event. Registered participants will join DPR staff and Murphy himself for an afternoon full of fun games, arts and crafts, free school supplies, free community resources and much more.

The event is free and open to the public; however, supplies are limited so registration is required. The Back to School Community Bash is more than just giving out supplies. DPR and Murphy’s team partner with a number of vendors and various local organizations to provide Durham’s families with access to information on health and dental screenings, eye screenings, and prescription glasses, free books, haircuts, community resources, free food trucks, and a lot of other fun entertainment and experiences!

“There’s nothing better than coming home and giving back to the community that gave so much to me,” Murphy said. “I spent countless hours playing at rec centers across Durham, learning lessons that went far beyond basketball. Now, having the chance to give back, support the youth, and help set them up for success in school — that means everything to me.”

Before becoming a Rising Star in the NBA, Murphy grew up in Durham and credits a lot of his early success to his time spent playing basketball and building relationships at DPR’s recreation centers, parks, and leagues across the County. He has a true passion for helping kids and continues to donate time and resources to his hometown that gave him so much.

Patrick Walton, a Recreation Supervisor at Campus Hills, remembers helping to train Murphy when he was a kid here in Durham. Walton remembers Murphy being one of the youngest kids on the court, but he could outwork everyone. “He always demonstrated a ‘you will not defeat me’ mindset and was able to push through the drills that were thrown at him,” Walton said. “Trey took pride and showing up some of the older players. He was a ‘yes sir, no sir,’ kind of person at a young age, and he really understood what hard work meant. Trey is great example for any kid from the Bull City that hard work and perseverance can triumph, and an impressive growth spurt did not hurt.”

For more information on the free event and to register for the Back to School Bash to receive a free backpack filled with school supplies, visit: Trey Murphy Back to School Bash .

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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