Steps To Keep Your Fur Babies Safe During This Heat

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As summer temperatures climb, the Wake County Animal Center is reminding residents to take extra precautions to keep pets safe in the heat. Wake County Animal Center urges pet owners to be mindful of hot weather risks and to take simple but important steps to help animals stay cool, hydrated and protected during the warmest months of the year.

“Pets are highly sensitive to extreme heat and can suffer quickly if precautions aren’t taken,” said Wake County Commissioner Shinica Thomas. “We encourage all pet owners to be cautious and provide the care needed to ensure their animals stay healthy during the summer months.”

The Wake County Animal Center recommends the following tips, summarized by the acronym H.E.A.T.:

H is for Hydration: Always provide cool, fresh water for pets, adding ice cubes to help keep it cool. Ensure pets always have access to fresh water. Encourage them to drink frequently to stay hydrated.

E is for Emergency: Watch for signs such as excessive panting, difficulty breathing, increased heart rate, weakness or collapsing. If these symptoms occur, move the pet to a cooler area immediately and contact a veterinarian.

A is for Asphalt: Hot asphalt can burn sensitive paw pads. Walk pets on grassy or shaded areas and avoid hot surfaces during peak heat hours. Schedule walks and exercise sessions in the early morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler.

T is for Transportation: Never leave pets in parked vehicles, even for a short time. Temperatures inside a car can quickly become life-threatening for pets. Even with windows cracked open, temperatures inside vehicles can rise to dangerous levels within minutes.

For more information and additional tips on pet safety during hot weather, visit the Wake County Animal Center’s website at wake.gov/heatsafety.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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