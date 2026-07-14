National Mac and Cheese Day Deals Across the Triangle
National Mac and Cheese Day Deals in Raleigh & the Triangle This Week
National Mac and Cheese Day Deals in Raleigh & the Triangle This Week
Celebrate National Mac and Cheese Day on Tuesday, July 14, with cheesy savings across Raleigh and the Triangle. Here are the best deals to enjoy between July 13-17.
Related | Who Made The Mac And Cheese?
Mac’s Speed Shop
Every Monday in July, score a featured mac and cheese special. On July 13, enjoy the Buffalo Chicken Mac for $10, making it a perfect pre-holiday deal.
Panera Bread
MyPanera members can save $2 on a Mac & Cheese entrée July 14-15 at participating locations. Rewards membership is free.
Noodles & Company
Rewards members can get 50% off any mac entrée with the purchase of another entrée on July 14. Check your local restaurant for participation.
Local Triangle Specials
Triangle deal trackers continue updating restaurant offers throughout the week, so keep an eye out for last-minute additions from local eateries around Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill.
Whether you’re craving classic cheddar or loaded buffalo chicken mac, National Mac and Cheese Day is the perfect excuse to indulge without overspending.