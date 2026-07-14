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National Mac and Cheese Day Deals in Raleigh & the Triangle This Week

Celebrate National Mac and Cheese Day on Tuesday, July 14, with cheesy savings across Raleigh and the Triangle. Here are the best deals to enjoy between July 13-17.

Related | Who Made The Mac And Cheese?

Mac’s Speed Shop

Every Monday in July, score a featured mac and cheese special. On July 13, enjoy the Buffalo Chicken Mac for $10, making it a perfect pre-holiday deal.