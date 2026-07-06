Q Parker Talks Romance, Q Versions, And One Voyage Cruise With D.L. Hughley

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R&B Veteran Q Parker Joins D.L. Hughley

D.L. Hughley welcomed Q Parker of 112 to the show, calling him a “shipmate” as they joked about sounding like they were already out at sea. The two traded laughs about convertibles and open windows before Hughley shifted to their upcoming reunion on the One Voyage cruise. Parker shared that while he has attended the cruise before, this will be his first time performing on board, and he is bringing a full dose of romance for the fans. He even joked with Hughley about packing motion sickness medicine, acknowledging the realities of performing at sea.

Thirty Years In, A Romance Movement

Parker reflected on his long run in the music industry, noting that 112 launched in 1996 and that this year marks his 30th anniversary in the game. After more than two decades with the group, he has spent the last six or seven years building the Q Parker brand as a solo artist. He explained that his creative focus is a “romance movement,” promising that every time he shows up, he represents love and intimacy through his music. Touring and releasing new material, Parker wants his performances to feel like a celebration of romance for audiences on land and now at sea.

In the interview, Parker described himself as not just an artist but a songwriter, producer, and genuine lover of music. When he hears a song that hits all the right points, he often wishes he had written or sung it himself, which inspired his “Q Versions” concept. These performances are his take on other artists’ songs, sometimes reimagined as duets, and he posts them to his YouTube page for fans. He mentioned flipping Summer Walker’s “Heart of a Woman,” an October London record, and a Coco Jones track into Q Versions, while Hughley teasingly called it very advanced karaoke.

Favorite Artists And Cruise Expectations

When asked about his favorite artist right now, Parker named Chris Brown, praising his consistency and talent. As the conversation wrapped, Hughley confirmed Parker’s appearance on the One Voyage cruise and hoped to hear a live Q Version on the boat. Parker said he could not wait to join the fans and crew, promising a great time filled with romance and music. Hughley signed off with his trademark humor, urging listeners to keep it locked to The D.L. Hughley Show.

Q Parker Talks Romance, Q Versions, And One Voyage Cruise With D.L. Hughley was originally published on blackamericaweb.com