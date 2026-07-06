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Amar'e Stoudemire Considering Becoming A Rabbi

Amar’e Stoudemire Considering Becoming A Rabbi

Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire formally converted to Judaism in 2020 and as he continues to study, becoming a rabbi is possible.

Published on July 6, 2026
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Amar’e Stoudemire’s pathway into Judaism began in 2011, formally converted in 2020 to the Orthodox branch of the religion. Amar’e Stoudemire shared in a recent chat that via his studies, he’s considering becoming a rabbi.

In a recent sit-down with TMZ Sports, Amar’e Stoudemire, 43, shared that since stepping away from basketball, he occupies his time by staying mentally sharp and physically fit.

The outlet inquired about Stoudemire’s growth in his faith, particularly in his rabbinical studies. Stoudemire answered that he’s always studying and applying, answering by saying, “You have to keep your brain active, and you’ve got to stay physically fit.”

Towards the end of the short clip shared by the outlet, Stoudemire was asked if being a rabbi was truly in his future, to which he answered, “It’s not far-fetched, so you never know.”

Stoudemire retired in 2016, returned on a one-day contract with the New York Knicks, and ended his career with the team he spent five seasons with. Stoudemire was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in the 2002 NBA Draft, spending eight seasons there before going to New York.

Check out the Amar’e Stoudemire clip below.

Photo: Getty

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Amar’e Stoudemire Considering Becoming A Rabbi was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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