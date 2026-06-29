Light Up Your 4th: Best Fireworks & Festivals Across the Triangle

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Looking for the best 4th of July fireworks that Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill and other Triangle families can enjoy this summer? You’re in the right spot.

From big-city light shows in Raleigh to small-town parades and community cookouts, the Triangle delivers a packed lineup of free and family-friendly fun. This guide rounds up Independence Day events across the Triangle and beyond, organized city by city so you can plan the perfect holiday weekend.

Apex

Town of Apex Fireworks Frenzy

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Friday, July 3, 2026 Time: 4:30 to 10 p.m.

4:30 to 10 p.m. Location: Hunter Street Park, 1250 Ambergate Station, Apex

Hunter Street Park, 1250 Ambergate Station, Apex Cost: Free

Free Features: Inflatables, the Apex Fire Department splashdown, a “Parade of Wheels” for kids on decorated bikes and wagons, a drone show and fireworks.

Carrboro

Town of Carrboro’s 4th of July Celebration

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Location: Weaver Street Market, 101 E. Weaver St., and Carrboro Town Hall, 301 W. Main St., Carrboro

Weaver Street Market, 101 E. Weaver St., and Carrboro Town Hall, 301 W. Main St., Carrboro Cost: Free

Free Features: Bike and wagon decorating, a costume contest and the People’s Parade to Town Hall, followed by live music, a baby crawl contest, a pie-eating contest and kids’ activities. From 2 to 4 p.m., the Carrboro Century Center hosts a community reading of Frederick Douglass’ essay, “The Meaning of the Fourth of July for the Negro” — a powerful reflection on freedom and equality.

Cary

Cary’s July 3rd Celebration

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Friday, July 3, 2026 Time: 4 to 10 p.m.

4 to 10 p.m. Location: Downtown Cary Park, 327 S. Academy St., Cary

Downtown Cary Park, 327 S. Academy St., Cary Cost: Free

Free Features: Family-friendly activities, food trucks and a screening of the movie “Independence Day.”

Independence Day Celebration

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 3:30 to 10 p.m.

3:30 to 10 p.m. Location: Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary

Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary Cost: Free

Free Features: Concerts by the North Carolina Symphony, kids’ activities and fireworks.

Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill 4th of July Drone Show

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 7 to 9:45 p.m.

7 to 9:45 p.m. Location: Chapel Hill High School, 9217 Seawell School Road, Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill High School, 9217 Seawell School Road, Chapel Hill Cost: Free

Free Features: This year’s Independence Day celebration features a drone show in place of traditional fireworks.

Durham

Independence Day Celebration at ZincHouse

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Friday, July 3, 2026 Time: Noon to 11 p.m. (music starts at 4 p.m.)

Noon to 11 p.m. (music starts at 4 p.m.) Location: ZincHouse Winery & Brewery, 6225 Wake Forest Road, Durham

ZincHouse Winery & Brewery, 6225 Wake Forest Road, Durham Cost: Free

Free Features: Live music, fireworks, food trucks and drinks for purchase. Ages 21 and older only.

BullCity Freedom and Good Food Fest

Date: Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, 2026

Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 3 to 9 p.m. each day

3 to 9 p.m. each day Location: Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham

Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham Cost: Free

Free Features: Live music, DJs, food trucks and kids’ activities — a celebration that brings the whole community together.

Children’s Independence Day Parade

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

9 to 11 a.m. Location: Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham

Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham Cost: Free

Free Features: Materials provided for kids to decorate bikes and wagons, followed by a parade through the park, free popsicles and fire truck tours.

Watts-Hillandale Fourth of July Parade

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Location: Oval Drive Park, 2200 W. Club Blvd., Durham

Oval Drive Park, 2200 W. Club Blvd., Durham Cost: Free

Free Features: The oldest public Independence Day celebration in Durham — a home-grown, old-fashioned parade that ends with an ice-cold Coke in a glass bottle.

City of Durham 4th of July Fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: After the Durham Bulls game, which starts at 6:45 p.m.

After the Durham Bulls game, which starts at 6:45 p.m. Location: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell St., Durham

Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell St., Durham Cost: Game ticket prices vary

Game ticket prices vary Features: Best viewing is inside the ballpark, with limited outside viewing. Gates typically open for free general admission, based on availability, at the end of the seventh inning. Tickets are recommended.

Fuquay-Varina

Fuquay-Varina Independence Day Celebration

Date: Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 Time: 6 to 9:30 p.m.

6 to 9:30 p.m. Location: South Park, 308 Jones Road, Fuquay-Varina

South Park, 308 Jones Road, Fuquay-Varina Cost: Free

Free Features: Live music, food trucks, a splash pad and fireworks.

Garner

Garner Independence Day Celebration

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Friday, July 3, 2026 Time: 5 to 10 p.m.

5 to 10 p.m. Location: Lake Benson Park, 921 Buffaloe Road, Garner

Lake Benson Park, 921 Buffaloe Road, Garner Cost: Free

Free Features: A concert by the North Carolina Symphony, a kids’ zone and fireworks.

Hillsborough

Together We Are America

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Location: River Park, 228 S. Churton St., Hillsborough

River Park, 228 S. Churton St., Hillsborough Cost: Free

Free Features: A juried craft market, live performances and historical, cultural and artistic demonstrations throughout town.

Johnston County

All-American Festival in Selma

Date: Monday, June 29, 2026

Monday, June 29, 2026 Time: 6 to 9:30 p.m.

6 to 9:30 p.m. Location: Old North State Food Hall, 67 Jr. Road, Selma

Old North State Food Hall, 67 Jr. Road, Selma Cost: Free

Free Features: Live music by On the Border, vendors and fireworks.

Clayton Independence Day Fireworks

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Friday, July 3, 2026 Time: TBA

TBA Location: Clayton Middle School, 490 Guy Road, Clayton

Clayton Middle School, 490 Guy Road, Clayton Cost: Free

Free Features: A fireworks-only event this year.

Smithfield Independence Day Celebration

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Friday, July 3, 2026 Time: 4 to 10 p.m.

4 to 10 p.m. Location: Neuse River Amphitheater, 150 S. Front St., Smithfield

Neuse River Amphitheater, 150 S. Front St., Smithfield Cost: Free

Free Features: Live music, food trucks, reenactments, a car show and a fireworks display.

Kenly 95 Fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 9 p.m.

9 p.m. Location: Kenly 95, 923 Johnston Parkway, Kenly

Kenly 95, 923 Johnston Parkway, Kenly Cost: Free

Free Features: A fireworks show with a food court available inside the truck stop. Bring your own lawn chair.

Archer Lodge Community Center Family Fun Day

Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026

Sunday, July 5, 2026 Time: 3 to 10 p.m.

3 to 10 p.m. Location: Archer Lodge Community Center, 14009 Buffalo Road, Archer Lodge

Archer Lodge Community Center, 14009 Buffalo Road, Archer Lodge Cost: Free

Free Features: A bike parade, inflatables, food trucks, entertainment, vendors and an evening fireworks show.

Knightdale

Knightdale’s Fourth of July Celebration

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Location: Knightdale Station Park, 810 N. First Ave., Knightdale

Knightdale Station Park, 810 N. First Ave., Knightdale Cost: Free

Free Features: A bike parade, live music and food trucks.

Raleigh

First in Freedom Parade

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Location: Downtown Raleigh

Downtown Raleigh Cost: Free

Free Features: A parade inviting participation from all 100 North Carolina counties.

Capitol 250: North Carolina Freedom Fest

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location: State Capitol, 1 E. Edenton St., Raleigh

State Capitol, 1 E. Edenton St., Raleigh Cost: Free

Free Features: A celebration of Independence Day and America’s 250th anniversary, with musical performances, historic interpreters, hands-on activities, exhibits and a reading of the Declaration of Independence.

Joel Lane Museum House Open House

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Location: Joel Lane Museum House, 160 S. Saint Mary’s St., Raleigh

Joel Lane Museum House, 160 S. Saint Mary’s St., Raleigh Cost: Free

Free Features: Demonstrations, kids’ crafts, a walk-through of the historic house and free refreshments.

City of Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 6 to 10 p.m.

6 to 10 p.m. Location: Dorothea Dix Park, Raleigh

Dorothea Dix Park, Raleigh Cost: Free

Free Features: The Triangle’s marquee fireworks show, plus music and activities. Check ahead for parking details.

Brier Creek Star Spangled Block Party and Fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Location: Brier Creek Commons, 8131 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh

Brier Creek Commons, 8131 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh Cost: Free

Free Features: A DJ starting at 8 p.m. and fireworks after dark, with the soundtrack broadcast on Kix 102.9.

Wake Forest

Wake Forest Fireworks Spectacular

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Friday, July 3, 2026 Time: 5:30 to 10 p.m.

5:30 to 10 p.m. Location: Heritage High School, 1150 Forestville Road, Wake Forest

Heritage High School, 1150 Forestville Road, Wake Forest Cost: Free

Free Features: Live music and a fireworks show.

Wake Forest Children’s Parade

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 10:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m. Location: North Main Street and West Juniper Avenue to Wake Forest Community House, 133 W. Owen Ave., Wake Forest

North Main Street and West Juniper Avenue to Wake Forest Community House, 133 W. Owen Ave., Wake Forest Cost: Free

Free Features: All area kids can ride bikes or be pulled in wagons. No registration required. Bicyclists must wear helmets.

Wake Forest Art in the Park

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Location: Wake Forest Community House, 133 W. Owen Ave., Wake Forest

Wake Forest Community House, 133 W. Owen Ave., Wake Forest Cost: Free

Free Features: Arts and crafts for kids, plus free hot dogs grilled by the Wake Forest Fire Department and fire safety information.

Zebulon

Independence Weekend Fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026

Sunday, July 5, 2026 Time: After the Zebulon Devil Dogz baseball game, which starts at 6:30 p.m.

After the Zebulon Devil Dogz baseball game, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Location: Nomaco Park (formerly Five County Stadium), 1501 N.C. Highway 39, Zebulon

Nomaco Park (formerly Five County Stadium), 1501 N.C. Highway 39, Zebulon Cost: $22

$22 Features: A baseball game capped off with a fireworks show.