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A Triangle Guide to Cooling Off This Summer

Where to Beat the Heat: A Triangle Guide to Cooling Off This Summer

Discover free splash pads, lake beaches, public pools and swimming holes across the Triangle to stay cool and safe during hotter summers.

Published on June 22, 2026
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Hot summer. Water in the fountain. A close-up, low-angle view of a modern urban ground fountain or splash pad on a sunny day.
Source: MARYIA LIUBAMIRSKAYA / Getty

Summers in the Triangle keep climbing. Raleigh, Durham and across the Triangle now see roughly 40 more above-normal summer days than it did in 1970, with average temperatures running about 4.5 degrees warmer.

Extreme heat ranks as the deadliest weather hazard in the United States, and cooling spots have become a vital resource for older adults, young children, outdoor workers and people without reliable air conditioning.

The good news: relief is everywhere, and much of it is free.

Free splash pads and spraygrounds

Families across the region can cool off at no cost.

Popular spraygrounds and splash pads include Moore Square and John Chavis Memorial Park in Raleigh, Jack Smith Park and Downtown Cary Park in Cary, Knightdale Station Park, Pleasant Park in Apex, East End Park in Durham and Taylor Street Park in Wake Forest. Cities also operate cooling stations during heat advisories for residents who need a break from the sun.

Lake beaches

For a full day on the water, three state recreation areas deliver sandy shores within driving distance.

Kerr Lake sits about an hour north of Raleigh and offers multiple swimming areas.

Falls Lake provides several swim beaches close to the city, while Jordan Lake remains a favorite for beach days.

Visitors should check water quality advisories during peak heat, since warmer temperatures can fuel harmful algal blooms.

Pools and adventure spots

Buffaloe Road Aquatic Center in Raleigh features waterslides, a lazy river and play areas at a budget-friendly price.

Thrill seekers can head to Fantasy Lake Adventure Park in Wake Forest, a former quarry packed with inflatable obstacles.

Natural swimming holes like Eno Quarry and Turtle Hole, also known as Sennett’s Hole, offer scenic alternatives, though neither has lifeguards on duty.

Whatever your plans, the region has a spot to help everyone stay safe and refreshed.

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