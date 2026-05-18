What science says about dental care and heart health

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How is dental care related to health in general? Well, if you have gum disease or inflammation in your mouth, that can travel over to the rest of your body, as bacteria don’t just stay put in your mouth, affecting other parts of your body, like your heart.

It’s easy to assume that what happens in your mouth (teeth and gums) stays in your mouth and doesn’t affect the rest of your body. At least that’s what was assumed for years by the scientific world.

Now, though, the scientific research is proving that dental health affects overall health in a bigger way than imagined; that brushing, flossing, and general dental care aren’t just so that your teeth look white and perfect, but so that your heart can be healthy as well.

Your dentist is part of your health care team, the American Heart Association says.

Oral Health and Heart Health

The biggest oral health issue that American people suffer from is gingivitis. 42% of all adults aged 30 years and older have periodontitis. Severe periodontitis affects about 8% of adults, according to the CDC.

Gum disease is a chronic inflammatory condition caused by bacteria that build up around the teeth and gums. In its early stages, gum disease may cause redness, swelling, bleeding, or bad breath. If left untreated, it can progress and damage the tissues and bone supporting the teeth.

Inflammation

Chronic inflammation in the mouth, in the form of gingivitis and other such disorders, can potentially contribute to inflammation in other parts of your body.

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When you go in for a dental checkup at a dentist in Southern Pines, NC, they are going to help you understand that gum disease isn’t just about your teeth and will help you improve your oral health habits. They also offer restorative dental procedures and emergency dental services.

Brushing and flossing every day and visiting a dental practice for cleanings at least once a year are a must for everyone.

According to the American Heart Association, gum disease is associated with increased risk of cardiovascular events, including heart attack, stroke, atrial fibrillation, heart failure, and cardiometabolic health conditions.

Bacteria Travels

For some reason, everyone used to assume that bacteria in the mouth would stay there, but now it’s predicted that they can travel from the mouth to other parts of the body, particularly the heart. More research needs to be done to prove this.

In general, though, poor oral health can be an important contributing factor to heart disease, since several risk factors overlap between gum disease and cardiovascular disease, like:

Smoking

Diabetes

Poor nutrition

Stress

Inadequate healthcare access

Dental Care Is a Crucial Part of Health Care

Science continues to show that the body functions as a connected system rather than isolated parts.

Do not ignore your gum disease and delay your visits to the dentist. Dental care is closely related to health care. It’s time to prioritize brushing and flossing like never before.

Please check out related articles on our website to stay informed.