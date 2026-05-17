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Drake Drops Rhinestone-Covered 'Iceman' Hoodies That Cost Nearly $300

Drake Begins 'Iceman' Merch Rollout With Rhinestone-Covered Hoodies That Cost Nearly $300

Drake’s surprise three-album drop is already getting its own merch.

Published on May 17, 2026
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October's Very Own 'Iceman OG Hoodie'
Source: OVO / OVO

Drake’s Iceman was already scheduled to cause mass hysteria, but he broke the internet when he surprise-dropped two other albums, Habibti and Maid of Honour.

While discourse continues over the 43-song drop, some fans will want to commemorate the moment with some merch, and October’s Very Own is already ahead of you. 

Under the New Arrivals section of the OVO clothing store is a set of hoodies dubbed the “ICEMAN OG HOODIE.”

The pullover features the signature owl logo, but instead of the typical screen print, it’s bedazzled. It could be a nod to a glimmer of ice melting, but it is also inspired by the rhinestone-covered Michael Jackson-like gloves that he’s sporting on the Iceman cover.

The typical OVO-branded hoodie costs around $170, but the Iceman markup means you’ll pay $268 for it in either black or light blue. Both colorways are available for preorder for a limited time.

The price is steep, but it’s a quality buy, considering it’s built with “400 GSM 100% cotton terry” and is double-lined.

The product details also mentioned that the “final product may differ slightly from the render and details shown” and that the “estimated shipment time is 12 weeks from order confirmation.”

Fans are clearly not batting an eye because the blue one is already sold out.

The OVO team hasn’t mentioned any other merch related to the three-album release, but in years past, he’s left the OVO brand to exclusive Owl-emblazoned goods and project-related goods to Drake Related and his Amazon warehouse store.

That includes bonnets with a pregnant-woman emoji honoring the Certified Lover Boy cover, body pillows with his face, fridge magnets, vinyl records, and jigsaw puzzles.

In the coming weeks, more Iceman-era merch could pop up, and possibly some options related to the album covers. The Habibti cover is a woman’s eyes surrounded by masking tape, and Maid of Honour is a young photo of Drake’s mother, with his father holding him as a child in the background.

Get a better look at the hoodies below.

October's Very Own 'Iceman OG Hoodie'
OVO
October's Very Own 'Iceman OG Hoodie'
OVO
October's Very Own 'Iceman OG Hoodie'
OVO
October's Very Own 'Iceman OG Hoodie'
OVO

Drake Begins 'Iceman' Merch Rollout With Rhinestone-Covered Hoodies That Cost Nearly $300 was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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