50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies, Vol. 21
Women Crush Wednesday: 50 Queer Queens Shining From The Met Gala To Billboard's Women In Music
Now that Met Gala Monday is behind us, it’s time to dive into Women Crush Wednesday, and this week Janelle Monáe takes the cake.
During this year’s theme of “Costume Art,” Monáe shone alongside other queer queens like Tessa Thompson and Doechii, who hit the steps barefoot, looking like every crevice of her body was slathered in the finest cocoa butter (swoons).
Check out this week’s edition of Women Crush Wednesday below.
RELATED CONTENT: #WCW — 50 LGBTQIA Booked & Busy Baddies Breaking Hearts (Hi Porsha!), Vol. 2
1. Janelle Monáe
50. Maia
RELATED CONTENT: ‘I Can Exist As Myself’ — ‘Pose’ Star Kya Azeen Brings Ballroom, Black Queerness & Big Energy To Broadway’s ‘Cats: The Jellicle Ball’ [Exclusive]
Women Crush Wednesday: 50 Queer Queens Shining From The Met Gala To Billboard's Women In Music was originally published on madamenoire.com