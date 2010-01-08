CLOSE
2010 BET Honors Salutes The Best And Brightest

BET salutes the accomplishments of Whitney Houston, Queen Latifah, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Ruth Simmons and Keith Black in the third annual “BET Honors,” which tapes Saturday, Jan. 16, in Washington DC for a Feb. 1 broadcast.

The 2010 honorees were selected in specific categories: singer Whitney Houston (Entertainment), entertainer Queen Latifah (Media), business mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs (Entrepreneur), accomplished educator Ruth Simmons (Education), and world renowned neurosurgeon Keith Black (Public Service).

Gabrielle Union is slated to host the event which is scheduled to take place at the Warner Theater.

Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige, India.Arie, Patti LaBelle, ELEW and others will pay tribute to each of the stars via musical performances.

