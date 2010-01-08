Father Charged With Placing Daughter In Dryer

Via: Fox8.Com

36 year old Steve McClairin of Cleavland, Ohio is accused of placing his seven-year-old daughter in the dryer, shutting the door, and turning it on.

McClairin was arraigned Wednesday morning on a handful of charges, including two counts of endangering children, felonious assault, kidnapping and domestic violence.

Prosecutors say the child told a teacher at her school that her father put her in the dryer. The school contacted children’s services and charges were filed.

