Rickey Hosts Live Drive to Help Families Hit by SNAP Cuts & Shutdown

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Rickey Smiley took his platform to the streets this week, broadcasting live from the Christian Service Mission to raise money, collect food donations, and bring awareness to families hit hardest by the SNAP benefit cuts and the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The Christian Service Mission, based in Birmingham, Alabama, works year-round to feed and serve struggling families, but the current crisis has left food banks overwhelmed. With millions of Americans losing access to their full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, Smiley urged listeners and local businesses to step up and support their communities.

“This is the time for us to come together,” Smiley said during the broadcast. “People shouldn’t have to choose between paying bills and feeding their kids. Every donation—big or small—makes a difference.”

The recent SNAP cuts, which took effect November 1, have impacted nearly 42 million Americans, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That’s roughly one in seven people nationwide who rely on food assistance to meet basic nutritional needs. With the government shutdown halting additional federal support, many families are now turning to local churches and nonprofit organizations for help.

Experts warn that these cuts could lead to rising rates of food insecurity, especially among children, seniors, and low-income households. Many food banks are already seeing an increase in demand.

Those in need of food or assistance can visit:

Feeding America at feedingamerica.org to find a local food bank by ZIP code.

at feedingamerica.org to find a local food bank by ZIP code. WhyHunger at whyhunger.org/find-food for community meal programs and local pantries.

at whyhunger.org/find-food for community meal programs and local pantries. FindHelp.org , which lists food, housing, and financial support resources by location.

, which lists food, housing, and financial support resources by location. Or call 1-800-5-HUNGRY (1-800-548-6479) for immediate food assistance referrals.

Rickey Smiley encouraged listeners to give what they can—whether by donating nonperishable food items, volunteering at local shelters, or making financial contributions to trusted organizations.

“Helping others is what the season is about,” Smiley said. “If you’re blessed enough to have more than you need, this is your moment to share it.”

The Christian Service Mission continues to accept food, monetary donations, and volunteer support to ensure no family in the community goes hungry during these challenging times.

