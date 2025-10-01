Listen Live
Celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

And Pit Bull Appreciation Month

Published on October 1, 2025

October is both National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and National Pit Bull Appreciation Month, a time to not only encourage adoptions but also to shine a light on breeds that are too often overlooked. All month long, the Wake County Animal Center is offering dogs who have been in the shelter for more than two weeks for only $25.

“When people come to meet our dogs, they’re often surprised by how gentle and affectionate shelter dogs can be,” said Wake County Commissioner Tara Waters. “They’re playful, loyal and endlessly loving. Once a family takes one home, they can’t imagine life without them.”

Adopting a dog from a shelter comes with unique benefits for both pets and families. Shelter dogs often come already socialized and vetted, making it easier to find the perfect match for your lifestyle. Every adoption helps reduce overcrowding, supports local animal care programs and reminds us that love doesn’t have to be bought, it can be adopted.

Currently, the shelter has 109 dogs, three puppies, 26 cats and 12 kittens available for adoption, along with 84 adoptable dogs and cats in foster care. When you adopt a pet from the Wake County Animal Center, they are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up to date on their vaccines. This saves adoptive families hundreds of dollars in veterinary costs while giving a pet the gift of a home.

Ready to adopt? Check out our adoption gallery or come by and see the sweet faces for yourself! The shelter is open for adoptions daily from noon to 6 p.m., seven days a week. It is located at 820 Beacon Lake Drive, near the intersection of I-440 and New Bern Ave. in Raleigh.

