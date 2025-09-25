Carolina Ballet Offering Free Ballet Classes For Kids

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: Daniel Grill / Getty

As an ongoing commitment to make ballet and the performing arts accessible to everyone in our community, the Carolina Ballet has partnered with the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts to host five free children’s classes.

“We’re proud to be breaking down barriers and inviting young people from all backgrounds to experience the beauty and discipline of ballet. These free classes are more than an introduction to dance, they’re an invitation to imagine, to create, and to belong. In providing these opportunities, we are cultivating future artists, audiences, and visionaries who will carry the performing arts forward for generations to come,” said Carolina Ballet Artistic Director and CEO, Zalman Raffael.

The classes, “Ballet 4 All”, are tailored for ages ranging from 6 to 18 and will be one-hour long. No prior ballet experience is necessary. Children should wear clothing in which they’re able to easily move around in. They may bring ballet shoes if they own them, otherwise they should bring socks.

After the conclusion of the classes, students are invited to stay and attend the open dress rehearsal of the coinciding Carolina Ballet production, when applicable.

“Every child deserves the chance to explore the arts, and through this partnership with the Carolina Ballet, we are thrilled to make ballet accessible to all. These free classes give young people, many experiencing the performing arts for the first time, the opportunity to build confidence, creativity, and a lifelong connection to the arts,” said Martin Marietta Center General Manager, Michelle Bradley.

Dates of Classes:

10/15/25 6pm-7pm (Seven Deadly Sins)

11/19/25 6pm-7pm (La Valse)

12/12/25 10:30am-11:30am (The Nutcracker)

1/14/26 6pm-7pm

2/4/26 6pm-7pm (Carmen Suite)

Location of Classes:

Kennedy Theatre at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts

2 E. South Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

How to Register:

To register please click here. Space is limited to 30 students per class. For any questions regarding the classes, please contact Joshua Dwight at jdwight@carolinaballet.com.

