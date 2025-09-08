Listen Live
Local

Mecklenburg Sees Rise in Primary Voters Ahead of Sept. 9 Ballot

Published on September 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Vote by Mail Sticker Icon
bortonia

Early voting has wrapped up in Mecklenburg County ahead of Tuesday’s primary, and officials say turnout exceeded expectations.

“It wasn’t a mad dash, but people showed up,” said Michael Dickerson, Mecklenburg’s Director of Elections. While turnout didn’t match general or presidential election levels, Dickerson called the improvement encouraging, per WBTV.

Election officials are hopeful for strong in-person turnout when polls open on Tuesday, September 9, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For the full story, click here

Mecklenburg Sees Rise in Primary Voters Ahead of Sept. 9 Ballot  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Entertainment

GOP Congresswoman Vows to Investigate Hip-Hop After Talk with Nicki Minaj

Woman on Computer
Local

Durham Offering Free Internet to Hundreds of Low-Income Households

Entertainment

Oprah Plans ABC Special On Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Drugs Following Departure From Weightwatchers Board

Meeting on Laptop
Local

Want To Learn Microsoft Excel?

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close