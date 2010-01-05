Filmmakers Wanted!

THE 16TH ANNUAL HAYTI HERITAGE FILM FESTIVAL IS CURRENTLY ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS!!!

The St. Joseph’s Historic Foundation, Hayti Heritage Center will host the 16th Annual Hayti Heritage Film Festival February 18 – 21, 2009 in Durham, NC. Formerly known as the Black Diaspora Film Festival, the Hayti Heritage Film Festival is recognized as one of the oldest black film festivals in the nation. The goal of the Hayti Heritage Film Festival is to showcase works made by and/or about people of African descent including those of Latin origin, the Caribbean, Africa, etc. The festival is open to domestic and international filmmakers. And in recent years, the festival has expanded to include competition categories as well as a student component.

