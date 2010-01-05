CLOSE
Fiancee: Henry jumped, didn’t fall

Chris Henry’s fiancee says he jumped out of the back of her truck instead of falling and that she wasn’t driving fast on the day the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver was fatally injured.

Loleini Tonga tells ESPN that she thinks Henry thought he would land safely and may have been scared because he saw someone calling the police. She said he didn’t jump with the intention of harming himself. The two had argued on Dec. 16 at the home owned by Tonga’s parents in Charlotte, N.C. She didn’t say what the argument was about. Henry died the next day from massive head injuries. Police called the argument a domestic dispute and are investigating the traffic accident, but no charges have been filed. Previously, it was reported that Henry fell from Tonga’s truck.

