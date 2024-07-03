Wayne County Animal Shelter Begins Month of Freedom Adoption Event

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Wayne County Animal Shelter is celebrating July with the “Month of Freedom Adoption Event,” which waives all adoption fees for dogs and cats in the shelter. This event runs now through July 31, 2024. Residents can view available animals online at www.waynegov.com/pets. Adoption hours are Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“We are thrilled to offer this special event to give our wonderful dogs and cats the chance to find their forever homes without the barrier of adoption fees,” said Graham Price, animal services director. “Adopting a pet not only provides a forever home to an animal in need but also brings joy and companionship to the adopter. We encourage residents to visit our website to see the wonderful animals available and come by during our adoption hours to meet their new best friend in person.”

All animals leaving the shelter will be current on all vaccines and have a microchip. If the animal still needs to be spayed or neutered, the adopter must sign a contract and get the animal altered on a later assigned date at their own cost. During this adoption event, all residents will still be required to complete an application and sign a standard adoption agreement. For more information, contact Wayne County Animal Services at 919-731-1439.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark