The Raleigh Parks and Recreation Department is in need of youth basketball coaches. Leagues for boys and girls start at the age of 5 through 18. No experience necessary, just the love of kids and basketball. For more information, please contact the Athletics office at 831-6836, athletics@ci.raleigh.nc.us or Jane.Bailey@ci.raleigh.nc.us.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: