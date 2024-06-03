With our hearts and prayers extended to all those currently experiencing water outages in the Atlanta area, this week’s “My First Time” will hopefully remind everyone of the better times in recent ATL history by way of our latest guest, Anycia.
We had her stop by to tell us one explicitly self-empowering rap story, and she kept it so real that we even had to bring out the censors!
RELATED: My First Time – Christopher Reid Describes Hearing His Group Kid ‘n Play Debut On The Radio
In short, the Southside native let us candidly know that her first time realizing she was that “B” — we’ll let you all use your imagination to fill in the letters — was when she had to use her early rap skills to address haters. As those beginner bars were being tested out on the ops, her handle of the lyricism that it takes to make a mark on hip-hop elevated with each petty beef. When life hands you lemons, right?
See Anycia on the latest “My First Time” below to hear the bold declaration in her own words:
- My First Time: Anycia Says Her Rap Career Started By Addressing Haters At Their Doorstep
- My First Time: Bern Nadette Stanis Shares The “Good Times” She Had Making Her Stage Debut
- My First Time: Usher (And That Hat!) Tells Us About His Debut On The Skating Rink
My First Time: Anycia Says Her Rap Career Started By Addressing Haters At Their Doorstep was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Marian Robinson, Mother of Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Passes Away
-
2 Live Crew’s Mark “Brother Marquis” Ross Dies At 57
-
The-Dream Accused of Rape & Sexual Battery In New Lawsuit
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
Not, Not Today: Kelly Rowland Checks Red Carpet Handler In Cannes
-
BMM: Did You Know These Legendary Black Artists Are From North Carolina?
-
REPORT: Feds Prepping To Bring Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Accusers Before A Grand Jury
-
Snoop Dogg’s Wife Is Opening A Gentleman’s Club In Los Angeles