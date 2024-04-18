Listen Live
Lucky Daye Discusses New Music, Victoria Monet & Beyonce

| 04.18.24
Lucky Daye

Source: Travys Owen / Sony Music

Lucky Daye describes himself as an empath who has always been skilled with his pen.

On the eve of his new single, “Hericane” being released, Lucky Daye stopped by the studio to discuss his very vague album release date, winning a Grammy, Australia and working with Bruno Mars.

 

Lucky Daye New Music

