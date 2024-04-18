Melissa Wade had the privilege of talking with Sarah Jakes Roberts, the keynote speaker at this year’s Women’s Empowerment Expo. Roberts, renowned for her empowering ministry, blessed the audience with her vision for uplifting women.
During the interview, Roberts discussed her latest book, “Power Moves,” now available for pre-order. The book promises to be a beacon of inspiration and guidance.
Roberts also shed light on her upcoming Woman Evolve conference, a transformative event designed to empower and equip women from all walks of life.
Sarah Jakes Roberts Talks Empowering Women and New Book was originally published on thelightnc.com
-
DJ Mister Cee Has Passed Away At 57
-
Radio One Raleigh's Women's Empowerment Expo Returns April 13!
-
Everything You Missed At Women's Empowerment 2024!
-
OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76
-
Rihanna Serves Naughty Nun Realness On ‘Interview’ Magazine’s Spring Issue, And Fans Aren’t Happy
-
2024 Women's Empowerment Seminars
-
2024 Women's Empowerment Vendor List
-
#WE2024: Submit Your Questions For Sarah Jakes Roberts!