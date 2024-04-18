Listen Live
Local

Kountry Wayne Bringing ‘The King of Hearts’ Tour to Durham

Published on April 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Kountry Wayne on Ryan Cameron Uncensored

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Reach Media Inc.

Get ready for a night of laughter as Kountry Wayne returns to venues nationwide with his ‘King of Hearts’ tour.

Wayne will be at The Carolina Theater in Durham on Saturday, April 20, starting at 7:30 pm, with doors opening at 6:30 pm.

Since his viral breakthrough in 2014, Kountry Wayne’s career has skyrocketed, with his hilarious social media sketches taking the internet by storm. Recognized as one of Variety’s 10 Comics To Watch in 2021, Wayne’s comedic talent has earned praise from both audiences and fellow comedians.

Prepare for a night of side-splitting humor and unforgettable moments as Kountry Wayne brings his unique brand of comedy to Durham.

Find tickets here.

Kountry Wayne Bringing ‘The King of Hearts’ Tour to Durham  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Entertainment

Ashanti Confirms She Is Engaged – And Having A Baby With Nelly!

Party for O.J. Simpson Clothing Line
Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

National

Did Suge Knight Inject Eazy-E With HIV? Old “AIDS” Joke Resurfaces, Raises Questions

Politics

RFK Jr. Says Joe Biden Is A Bigger Threat To Democracy Than Donald Trump. Here’s Why He’s Wrong

Entertainment

Eva Marcille On Critics’ Body Shaming: ‘I Thought I Looked Cute!’

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close