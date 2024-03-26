LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Traffic delays are expected Tuesday afternoon as President Joe Biden & Vice President Kamala Harris touch down at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

As reported by WRAL News, Harris is scheduled to land at 1:55 pm, while Biden is scheduled to land at 2:15 pm. Their visit was delayed by one hour due to Biden’s comments on the bridge collapse in Baltimore this morning.

Traffic could be impacted for several hours as Biden and Harris travel to Chavis Community Center in Raleigh. They are scheduled to make remarks at around 4 pm, followed by a fundraising event after 7 pm.

The town of Morrisville can expect heavy traffic delays past 8 pm this evening along these roads:

Airport Boulevard

Aviation Parkway in Morrisville

I-40 between Durham & Garner

I-540 from Holly Springs to North Raleigh

To check out the live traffic map showing the Presidential route and road delays, click here.

Prepare For Traffic Delays As Pres. Biden, VP Harris Arrive In RDU was originally published on hiphopnc.com