Listen Live
News

Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Ship Collision

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Francis Scott Key bridge collapse

Source: Screencap from public surveillance video / other

 

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore Maryland collapsed Tuesday morning (March 26th) after a large boat hit the structure.

According to WBALTV.com, a cargo ship crashed into a column. The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The bridge, around 1.6 Miles in length, carried the Baltimore BeltwayInterstate 695 over the Patapsco River.

Reports say that at least seven vehicles may have fallen into the water. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said on Twitter/X that emergency personnel are on scene, and efforts are underway.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore released a statement saying “My office is in close communication with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and the Baltimore Fire Department as emergency personnel are on the scene following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. I have declared a state of emergency here in Maryland and we are working with an interagency team to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden administration. We are thankful for the brave men and women who are carrying out efforts to rescue those involved and pray for everyone’s safety. We will remain in close contact with federal, state, and local entities that are carrying out rescue efforts as we continue to assess and respond to this tragedy.”

 

We will have more on this as it develops.

 

Source | WBALTV.com

 

Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Ship Collision  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

RELATED TAGS

Baltimore Collapse Francis Scott Key Bridge

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

News

Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Ship Collision

Press Junket For Bravo's "SWV & Xscape: The Queens Of R&B"
Entertainment

SWV & Xscape Release Mystery Teaser Trailer on Social Media [Update]

News

John Boyega Is Allegedly Hooking Up With Newly Single Princess Love, Ray J Has Thoughts

North Carolina State University
Local

NC State Calls To End Investigation Into Cancer Cases At Poe Hall

Obituaries

RIP Joe Madison: Tributes Pour In After ‘The Black Eagle’ Radio Legend And Activist Dies At 74

WEN2022 Highlights
Women's Empowerment Blogs

WE2022: Sherri Shepherd Delivers Keynote Address

Women's Empowerment 2023 / Soul II Soul Tour
Radio One Exclusive

WE2023: NC’s Own Fantasia Shares Her Testimony

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close