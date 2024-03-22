Listen Live
Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

| 03.22.24
Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

James Fortune, a rising superstar in the gospel music scene, joined Rickey for an interview on the radio show. The interview covered a range of topics, including his new hit song “Trusting God,” his thoughts on being a gospel legend, and collaborating with artists from outside the gospel genre.

Fortune explained the inspiration behind “Trusting God,” a song he co-wrote with Monica. He shared that trusting God is about more than just having faith, it’s also about trusting God’s timing. “It may not happen in my time, but in God’s timing,” he said.

When asked about being called a “gospel legend” by Rickey, Fortune admitted feeling a bit humbled. “I’m a pastor’s son,” he said. “Things like that sound like… I’m gospel. I’m church. I’m ministry.” However, he went on to express his gratitude for the recognition and the gift God has given him.

The interview also touched on Fortune’s collaborations with secular artists like Waka Flocka Flame. “There’s some people that know Monica who never heard of me,” Fortune explained. “But by us being able to do music together, they can be touched by the gospel.” He sees himself as a “bridge” between the gospel and secular worlds, using his music to reach a wider audience.

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

