Summer Youth Employment Program In Wayne County

Published on March 22, 2024

The Wayne County Summer Youth Employment Program is back for its third consecutive year, offering paid work opportunities for Wayne County residents between the ages of 16 and 21. Participants will gain valuable skills and experience in local government, financial literacy, and workplace training. Applications for the summer of 2024 are now open, with an application deadline of April 28, 2024.

“I am proud to see the Summer Youth Employment Program return for its third year,” said Chairman Chris Gurley. “This program not only provides valuable opportunities for our local youth to gain practical skills and experience but also reinforces our commitment to investing in the future of our community. Wayne County is a great place to work, with job opportunities in a variety of fields. This program helps highlight the many roles we have in local government in hopes that the participants will be excited to apply with us in the future.”

The Summer Youth Employment Program started as a recommendation from Commissioner Antonio Williams after he joined the Board in 2020. This year’s program will have 40 participants working across the County in every department from June 19, 2024, until July 28, 2024. As part of the program, participants will have the opportunity to earn a credential from Wayne Community College.

An informational session for students and parents will take place on March 28, 2024, at 6 p.m. at Wayne Community College in the Walnut Building Room 101. Wayne County Human Resources staff will be on-site to answer questions, and eligible students can apply during this session. Applications are also being accepted online.

For more information or to apply, please visit www.waynegov.com/summeryouth. For other questions, please contact Kendall Harr at Kendall.Harr@waynegov.com.

 

summer wayne county Youth Employment

