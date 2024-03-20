Scarface says he’s done creating new music. During a recent sit down with Madd Hatta, he says he’s given fans all that he has and explains why, creatively, he can’t get back to the artistic place that made him a hip hop legend.
It was a passionate interview to say the least, and comes at an interesting time: Face recently announced a tour on the heels of his renowned Tiny Desk Concert, which took place in late 2023.
Check out the clip below.
Scarface Compares Rap To A Bad Marriage: 'I Don't Respect It' was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
