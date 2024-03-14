Get Ready For Egg-Stra Fun In Durham

Listen Live
3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt

3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Get ready for some egg-stravagant fun! We have a number of Egg Hunt adventures scattered throughout the City, tailor-made for you and your loved ones! Whether you’re inclined to plunge into one of our pools, watch your little one run through our Cultural Heritage Parks, or bring your furry friend to Rock Quarry Park, it’s time to prep those baskets for an egg-gathering extravaganza! And guess what? Even your furry companions can join in on the excitement with our dog-friendly Dog-Gone Egg Hunt! Make sure you bring a basket or bag to collect eggs!

Best part? These events are free! Only the Spring Egg Dive requires pre-registration, so secure your spot now!

SPRING EGG DIVE

It’s an Egg-stravaganza! Dive, splash, and swim for eggs and win prizes at our Spring Egg Dive event. All swim levels are welcome and life vests will be provided. An adult will need to enter the water with children nine years old and younger.

Saturday, March 16 | 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Campus Hills Park, 2000 S. Alston Ave.
REGISTER >>

CAMPUS HILLS EGG HUNT

Egg hunters wanted! Children will be divided into groups according to age. Find the golden egg for a prize. This is an inclusive event for children of all ability levels. The Egg Hunt will begin promptly at 10:15 a.m.

Saturday, March 23 | 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Campus Hills Park, 2000 S Alston Ave.

MORE INFO >>

WEST POINT EGG HUNT

Egg hunters, ages 12 and under, are invited to our 37th Annual Egg Hunt at West Point on the Eno. Find the golden egg and enjoy games and crafts following the egg hunt. The Egg Hunt will begin promptly at 10:15 a.m.

Saturday, March 23 | 10:00 a.m.- Noon

West Point on the Eno, 5101 N Roxboro Rd.

MORE INFO >>

 

DOG-GONE EGG HUNT

Don’t let your canine companion miss out on this spring tradition! Bring your dog to Rock Quarry Park, where they will experience an egg hunt: Canine style! Dogs must meet the minimum vaccination requirements of the Dog Park.

Saturday, March 23 | Noon – 1 p.m.

Rock Quarry Park, 701 Stadium Drive.

 

