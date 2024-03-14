Get Ready For Egg-Stra Fun In Durham

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get ready for some egg-stravagant fun! We have a number of Egg Hunt adventures scattered throughout the City, tailor-made for you and your loved ones! Whether you’re inclined to plunge into one of our pools, watch your little one run through our Cultural Heritage Parks, or bring your furry friend to Rock Quarry Park, it’s time to prep those baskets for an egg-gathering extravaganza! And guess what? Even your furry companions can join in on the excitement with our dog-friendly Dog-Gone Egg Hunt! Make sure you bring a basket or bag to collect eggs!

Best part? These events are free! Only the Spring Egg Dive requires pre-registration, so secure your spot now!

SPRING EGG DIVE

It’s an Egg-stravaganza! Dive, splash, and swim for eggs and win prizes at our Spring Egg Dive event. All swim levels are welcome and life vests will be provided. An adult will need to enter the water with children nine years old and younger. Saturday, March 16 | 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Campus Hills Park, 2000 S. Alston Ave.