Black History In The Triangle: William Holder Speaks On Building A Family Legacy With McDonald’s

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As we celebrate Black History Month, Foxy 107/104 and NC Department of Health & Human Services are proud to shine a light on a local history maker in the Triangle!

In this exclusive interview, Karen Clark chats with William Holder, a local owner/operator of McDonald’s locations in the Triangle. Holder talks about how a leap of faith by his wife led to this former police officer taking a chance. This ended up changing the course for his entire family, as he and his wife Deborah owns several restaurants in Raleigh, Zebulon and Wendell. In addition, their daughter, Amanda Giles, just opened her first location in Wendell Falls.

He also speaks on his experience as a Black owner/operator and how important it is to give back to the community he serves.