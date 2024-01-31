One of the biggest cons of the Black experience is being pigeonholed into stereotypes based on the behavior of some within our community. Sure, it’s no secret that African Americans are some of the biggest consumers of menthol cigarettes. However, to think that Republicans could try to use that information to sway an entire race into voting against the Democratic Party is asinine to say the least.
Sadly, that’s exactly what’s been happening this election year as The GOP is doing their best to convince Black people that President Joe Biden is working to put a ban on menthol cigarettes.
Need further proof? See for yourselves below:
The topic made for a perfect discussion on The Amanda Seales Show today, where we questioned the audacity and unmitigated gall of Republicans to try and group us all in like that. On the same note, we also address the reality of how successful they could be with the older generation who, dare we say, swear by their menthols.
…Hey, you can’t save ’em all!
Watch the latest debate on The Amanda Seales Show below, and then let us know if the potential ban on menthol cigarettes is an end-all be-all for your Black vote:
Republicans, Black People And Menthol Cigarettes l The Amanda Seales Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
