Raleigh Seeking Artists For Downtown Murals

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The City of Raleigh seeks to hire 8-10 artists to paint murals on downtown streeteries. Must live or work in NC $4,800 to paint one streetery.

Project Overview

Design and paint a mural on a downtown streetery There are multiple streeteries in the downtown area

Eight to ten artists will be selected based on the final number of participating businesses. The Project Budget for each finalist is $4,800 to paint one streetery.

The City will provide safety measures for artists in the form of traffic control or temporarily closing the road if needed.

Artists must use exterior paint suitable for wood. The City will provide a topcoat anti-graffiti sealant to be applied by the artist.

Please read the complete artist call document (PDF) before applying.

Deadline to apply: January 28 th , 2024, by 11:59 p.m. EST

, 2024, by 11:59 p.m. EST Apply using the online application

Eligibility

This opportunity is open to individuals and teams who live or work in North Carolina. Applicants must be legally authorized to work in the United States and have unexpired documents that establish employment eligibility. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age. Applicants must have at least a three-year history of professional practice. Applicants must have demonstrated experience in design through the creation of high-quality work.

Project Details

A streetery converts on-street parking spaces and is typically located outside of a business. Streeteries provide outdoor seating for the patrons of the business during its hours of operation. The Office of Special Events’ Hospitality and Nightlife team issues streetery permits.

Over the last two years, nine city-funded streeteries were deployed in the downtown core and more are expected to be installed in 2024. At times, the streeteries have been vandalized with graffiti tags. In an effort to bring more art to downtown Raleigh and deter future vandalism, the City seeks to find artists to paint the wooden structures.

The murals will be located on the street-facing side of the streeteries. The outside front of a standard streetery is roughly 32 ft long and 40 in tall. The side pieces are roughly 6 ft 6 in long and 40 in tall.

Businesses interested in the project currently include The Bridge, Crank Arm Brewing, Lincoln Theatre, Raleigh Popsicle Co, State of Beer, Virgil’s, Woody’s (this list will be updated to reflect updates business interest).

Two streeteries are longer (108 ft and 43 ft respectively). Sizes vary at locations. Rough estimates are available, but onsite measuring would be required if selected. The artists selected for the longer streeteries will have access to additional funding for time and materials.

Public Art Goals and Opportunities

Create artwork on our streeteries to help deter future vandalism

Ideally the mural(s) will be eye-catching and brighten the day of downtown visitors

The artwork must obey City sign guidelines, avoid any resemblance to traffic signs. The artwork should avoid large areas of dark colors so that the streetery will still be visible to drivers

Please read the complete artist call document (PDF) to learn about the timeline, selection process, and more before applying.

Deadline

All RFQ materials must be received no later than January 28, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Incomplete or late submittals will not be considered.

Budget Selected artists will receive $4,800 to paint one Streetery. This budget is inclusive of all expenses including: design, correspondence, fabrication, paint, installation, insurance, travel, taxes, and fees. The artists selected for the longer streeteries will have access to additional funding for time and materials. Participating artists will need to have General Liability insurance (which costs approximately $300-500 per year) before they can begin installation. Raleigh Arts staff can provide information about how to get general liability insurance and part of the budget can be used to pay for the insurance requirement.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark