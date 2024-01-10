Wake County Voter Photo ID Event

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Even though North Carolina’s voter photo identification requirement has been in effect since last summer, the 2024 Primary and General Elections may be the first time many residents will vote since the new law was implemented. That’s why Wake County Board of Elections staff are opening up outside of regular hours to offer voters an additional chance to get a free photo ID for voting purposes on the spot. On Saturday, Jan. 20., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., voters can walk in with no appointment to the election offices at 1200 N. New Hope Road in Raleigh. Staff will also be available to assist voters with any other questions or services, as needed, ensuring they’re ready for what is expected to be a record-breaking election year.

“The municipal elections last fall were a great test run of the new voter photo ID law, thanks to the efforts of our officials and the voters, everything went really smoothly and we felt prepared for the changes,” said Wake County Elections Director Olivia McCall. “But we know the upcoming election season is going to be much bigger, so we encourage everyone to make sure they’re ready to vote with the proper documentation and updated registration information.”

A full list of accepted photo IDs can be found at Voter ID | NCSBE. County boards of elections began issuing photo IDs in August 2023 when the law was enacted for registered voters who do not already have an acceptable ID. To receive a voter photo ID, registered voters will need to provide their name, date of birth and last four digits of their social security number on a request form which Elections staff then review and approve.

During Wake County’s first voter photo ID event in September 2023, dozens of people came out to take advantage of the free service.

The Saturday, Jan. 20 event is only available to eligible voters who reside in Wake County. Wake County residents may still register to vote or update their information at the event prior to getting a photo ID. If residents can’t make the Jan. 20 event or want to obtain a photo ID sooner, this free service is always available at the Wake County Board of Elections Office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., except on holidays. No appointment is necessary. Residents can also visit a Department of Motor Vehicles location for a No-Fee ID Card.

The March 5, 2024 Primary is just weeks away, with the voter registration deadline set for Friday, Feb. 9. Early Voting will begin February 15 at 8 a.m. Visit WakeVotesEarly.com for a full schedule and site directions. Eligible voters can still register and vote in person after the deadline at any Early Voting site during the hours listed.

Visit ReadyToVote.com for more information about upcoming elections and voting.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark