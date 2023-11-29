FAYETTEVILLE: 3 Students Hospitalized After Taking Edibles On School Bus

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Three students from Douglas Byrd Middle School in Fayetteville are recovering in the hospital after eating edibles on a school bus this morning (Nov. 29).

School leaders tell WRAL that one girl and two boys were taken by ambulance to Cape Fear Medical Center. Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

School principal Dr. Tina DiGaudio issued a statement.

“A few students are receiving medical attention as a precaution after consuming items shared among classmates … please rest assured that the situation is under control. I want to assure you that the incident was contained to only a few students and the families of those involved have been contacted.”

DiGaudio also advised parents to talk with their children how to safely accept food and drinks from others.

WRAL found that snacks that claim to have legal amounts of CBD can be misleading and dangerous. Often, they are packaged like regular food, candy, and other treats.

WRAL is currently investigating what edibles were consumed by the three students, as well as their current conditions.