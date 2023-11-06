Tuesday, Nov. 7 is Election Day in 13 Wake County Municipalities

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The 2023 election season is nearly over, with one last chance for Wake County voters to cast a ballot in their local elections this Tuesday. Residents within the municipal limits of Angier, Apex, Durham, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, Holly Springs, Knightdale, Morrisville, Rolesville, Wake Forest, Wendell, Zebulon and Cary District D can vote at their home precincts from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on November 7. To find your polling place, visit Voter Search | NCSBE.

“We’re pleased with the active engagement of our voters in this election so far,” said Wake County Elections Director Olivia McCall. “As a reminder, we strongly encourage everyone to verify their eligibility requirements for voting and reach out to our office if they have any questions.”



Photo ID must be shown prior to voting and there are photo ID requirements for voting absentee by mail as well. Information regarding the North Carolina photo ID requirement can be found at Voter ID | NCSBE.

Voters who requested an absentee ballot for the November election may return the ballot to the Board of Elections Operations Center by 5 p.m. on Election Day or have it postmarked on or before Nov. 7, 2023. Mailed ballots must be received by the third business day following the election and must bear a postmark on or before Election Day. Due to the Veterans Day county holiday, the third business day following the election will be Nov. 13.



The full list of candidates, sample ballots, and other information about the 2023 Municipal Elections can be found at wake.gov/upcomingelections.

Visit ReadyToVote.com for more information about upcoming elections and voting.

