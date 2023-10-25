Listen Live
Coco Jones Speaks On Rising Career & Future Aspirations

| 10.25.23
With a platinum selling record, a hit TV show and one of the must-see tours of the fall, it’s safe to say that Coco Jones is on a bit of a hot streak right now.

The singer/actress stopped by the Foxy studios ahead of her Raleigh show on Tuesday (in support of her What I Didn’t Tell You EP) to chat with Foxy’s Karen Clark about music, how she’s dealing with the demands of her career, the fashion (of course) and what she is manifesting for the future.

Needless to say, she has made a lasting impression on Karen… as well as the entire Radio One Raleigh staff! Watch the full interview above!

* Due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, we did not talk about any specific acting projects, including Bel-Air… we did talk about the fashion though!

Coco Jones interviews

