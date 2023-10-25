Durham County DSS Hosts A Second Job Fair For Critical Positions

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Durham County Department of Social Services is growing—again. The agency will host their second in-person job fair this year for critical Income Maintenance Caseworker II positions on Saturday, October 28, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Human Services Building in downtown Durham.

The Durham DSS agency is expanding its staff in anticipation of the estimated 22,000 Durham residents who will become eligible for Medicaid, due to the state’s passage of Medicaid Expansion.

“The Durham County Board of Commissioners has just approved 35 new positions, and we’re anxiously looking forward to filling them to serve our growing client base,” states Maggie Cveticanin, Director of Durham County DSS.

The County agency requests that applicants apply before attending the job fair. To apply visit: https://bit.ly/3Q7GnFf. All applicants attending the job fair should be prepared to interview with management, and knowledgeable about the requirements and expectations of the position they are applying for. For application inquiries, contact James Hart, jhart@dconc.gov or call 919-560-7207.

What: Durham County Social Services Income Maintenance Caseworker II Job Fair

When: Saturday, October 28th, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Where: 414 East Main Street, Human Services Building

Expectation: Apply first; be prepared to interview

