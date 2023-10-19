NCCU’s Ultimate Homecoming Experience

NCCU Ultimate Homecoming Experience
October 29 – November 4
For full schedule & details, including ticket information, visit https://www.nccu.edu/the-ultimate-homecoming-experience
October 28
- Ultimate Homecoming Countdown: 10:30 pm to 12:00 am at Library (Greek) Bowl
October 29
- Ultimate Gospel Experience: Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Jekalyn Carr & Kim Person, 5-9 pm at McDougald-McLendon Arena
October 30
- The Royal Coronation of Miss & Mister North Carolina Central University: 6-8 pm at NCCU Student Center Event Hall
October 31
- Ultimate 10:40 Break: 10:30 am to 12 pm at Library (Greek) Bowl
- Dean’s Lunch & Learn: 12 pm via Zoom
- Ultimate Talent Showcase: 6-8 pm at McDougald-McLendon Arena
- Ultimate Late Night Breakfast: 9:30 to 11:30 pm at Pearson Dining Hall
November 1
- Ultimate Engagement: The Power of Reading: 8:30 to 11:30 am; Location TBA
- Ultimate Chicken Wednesday: 11:30 am to 3 pm at W.G. Pearson Cafeteria
- Ultimate Homecoming Drag Show “Renaissance: Reigning Eagle”: 6-8 pm at NCCU Student Center Event Hall
November 2
- Old School Greek Stroll Off/Alumni Appreciation Day: 10:40 am to 12 pm at Library Bowl
- Ultimate Hip-Hop and R&B Concert: Powered by Truist, featuring Muni Long, Rob49 & NoCap, 7-10:30 pm at McDougald-McLendon Arena
November 3
- Eagle Fest: Powered by DTLR, 12 pm, location TBA
- Ultimate Face-Off Homecoming Step Show: 7-9:30 pm at McDougald-McLendon Arena
- NCCU Alumni Homecoming Concert: Featuring Will Downing and Alex Bugnon, 8-11 pm at Sheraton Imperial Hotel Raleigh-Durham Airport at Research Triangle Park
November 4 – HOMECOMING!
- Ultimate Homecoming Parade: 9 am on Fayetteville Street
- Ultimate Homecoming Football Game: NCCU vs Norfolk State: 3:30 pm at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium
- Student/Alumni Social: 5-9 pm at Library (Greek) Bowl
