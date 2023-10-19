Listen Live
HomeNCCU Homecoming

NCCU’s Ultimate Homecoming Experience

| 10.19.23
Dismiss

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 17 Cricket Celebration Bowl

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

NCCU Ultimate Homecoming Experience

October 29 – November 4

For full schedule & details, including ticket information, visit https://www.nccu.edu/the-ultimate-homecoming-experience

October 28

  • Ultimate Homecoming Countdown: 10:30 pm to 12:00 am at Library (Greek) Bowl

October 29

  • Ultimate Gospel Experience: Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Jekalyn Carr & Kim Person, 5-9 pm at McDougald-McLendon Arena

October 30

  • The Royal Coronation of Miss & Mister North Carolina Central University: 6-8 pm at NCCU Student Center Event Hall

October 31

  • Ultimate 10:40 Break: 10:30 am to 12 pm at Library (Greek) Bowl
  • Dean’s Lunch & Learn: 12 pm via Zoom
  • Ultimate Talent Showcase: 6-8 pm at McDougald-McLendon Arena
  • Ultimate Late Night Breakfast: 9:30 to 11:30 pm at Pearson Dining Hall

November 1

  • Ultimate Engagement: The Power of Reading: 8:30 to 11:30 am; Location TBA
  • Ultimate Chicken Wednesday: 11:30 am to 3 pm at W.G. Pearson Cafeteria
  • Ultimate Homecoming Drag Show “Renaissance: Reigning Eagle”: 6-8 pm at NCCU Student Center Event Hall

November 2

  • Old School Greek Stroll Off/Alumni Appreciation Day: 10:40 am to 12 pm at Library Bowl
  • Ultimate Hip-Hop and R&B Concert: Powered by Truist, featuring Muni Long, Rob49 & NoCap, 7-10:30 pm at McDougald-McLendon Arena

November 3

  • Eagle Fest: Powered by DTLR, 12 pm, location TBA
  • Ultimate Face-Off Homecoming Step Show: 7-9:30 pm at McDougald-McLendon Arena
  • NCCU Alumni Homecoming Concert: Featuring Will Downing and Alex Bugnon, 8-11 pm at Sheraton Imperial Hotel Raleigh-Durham Airport at Research Triangle Park

November 4 – HOMECOMING!

  • Ultimate Homecoming Parade: 9 am on Fayetteville Street
  • Ultimate Homecoming Football Game: NCCU vs Norfolk State: 3:30 pm at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium
  • Student/Alumni Social: 5-9 pm at Library (Greek) Bowl

 

RELATED TAGS

Eagle Pride NCCU NCCU Homecoming North Carolina Central Univeristy

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close