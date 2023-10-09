Listen Live
Local

Durham County Seeks Artists to Design Wrap for New DCo On the Go Vehicle

Published on October 9, 2023

Foxy 107.1-104.3
Durham County has ordered a new mobile vehicle that will serve residents as a “mobile Durham County Office.”  It will assist with county staff delivering enhanced public outreach and bring more services to the community. The vehicle will be purchased with funds from the approved Durham County budget and is currently being built. The features of DCo On the Go will include broadband access, meeting rooms, large screens to share videos, and other services.

The vehicle will need distinctive artwork and the county is asking local artists to assist.

The DCo on the Go Design Contest is open to artists 18 years and up and winning designs for the bus wrap will be eligible for the following prizes:

  • 1st Place $1,000
  • 2nd Place $500
  • 3rd Place $250

In an effort to involve our younger residents, Durham County is asking youth in grades 6-12 to design art for the rear panel of the vehicle. Winning designs for the rear of the bus will include:

  • 1st Place $250
  • 2nd Place $100
  • 3rd Place $50

Contest rules and additional details can be found at www.dconc.gov/DCoOnTheGo.

The deadline to receive entries is Tuesday, November 14, 2023.  Winning entries will be announced at a Durham Board of County Commissioners meeting.

For more information about the DCo On the Go Design Contest, visit www.dconc.gov/DCoOnTheGo.

 

