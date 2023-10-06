Recall For Lickable Candy In Effect Following Child’s Death

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Thousands of lickable candy products are being recalled after a child died from choking on the packaging.

As reported by WRAL, a 7-year-old girl in New York was eating one of the candy products, made by Cocco Candy. The packaging includes a ball that rolls at the top of the tube of liquid candy.

The ball fell out the tube, choking the little girl to death.

As a result, Cocco Candy is recalling about 145,000 of their candies. Another brand, Slime Licker, is following suit, recalling 70 million units.

Here’s the list of the recalled candy products:

Cocco Candy Strawberry Flavored Rolling Candy 8683363414008

Cocco Candy T. Fruitti Flavored Rolling Candy 8683363414015

Cocco Candy Cola Flavored Rolling Candy 8683363414022

Slime Licker® Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Blue Razz & Strawberry) 8-98940-00101-6

Slime Licker® Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Blue Razz & Strawberry) 8-98940-00191-7

Mega Slime Licker® Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Blue Razz & Strawberry) 8-98940-00169-6

Slime Licker® Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Black Cherry & Sour Apple) 8-50034-59720-1

Slime Licker® Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Blue Razz & Strawberry) 0-60631-91829-7

REFUND INFORMATION:

If you bought any of the recalled Cocco Candy products, you can contact KGR Distribution Corp., at 888-802-8823. You can also email at recall@kgrdistribution.com or visit online at kgrcandies.com.

Slime Licker consumers can call 877-546-0483 or visit www.candydynamicsrecall.expertinquiry.com/.