Listen Live
Local

Rent Prices Starting to Decrease in the Triangle

Published on April 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
District South to Break Ground

Source: Consensus Media / Submitted Photo

Could rent prices finally be decreasing in the Triangle?

According to a recent report, rents in certain parts of the Triangle have started to decline after seeing a significant increase of up to 50% between 2020 and 2022. In Raleigh, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment dropped by 1.6% to $1,270 in April. This is a 10.6% decrease compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment remained unchanged at $1,560 in April. This was still a 2.5% decrease year-over-year.

Raleigh now ranks as the 59th most expensive city for renters out of 100 cities nationwide, dropping five spots according to Zumper’s April rent report. In Durham, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment decreased by 1.4% to $1,463 in April, showing a 4.7% decline compared to the previous year. Conversely, two-bedroom units in Durham experienced a 6% increase, rising by 0.6% year-over-year. This places Durham as the 41st most expensive city for renters, higher than Raleigh.

Nationally, rents have remained relatively stable, with one-bedroom apartments decreasing by 0.6% to $1,486, while two-bedroom apartments saw a slight increase of 0.1% to $1,843.

Read the full story here.

Rent Prices Starting to Decrease in the Triangle  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Entertainment

Toni Braxton Says She Is Looking Forward To Dating Again

News

End of Watch: 4 Officers Killed in Charlotte Shooting

Demonstration against participation of Israeli athletes in 2024 Olympic Games in Paris
Local

30 Pro-Palestinian Protesters Detained On UNC-Chapel Hill Campus

Vanessa Williams - Single Promo 14 items
Entertainment

Vanessa Williams Preps First Album in 15 Years With New Single, “Legs (Keep Dancing)”

Entertainment

Phaedra Parks Speaks On Life Following Her Divorce: ‘I’m Really That Girl’

Entertainment

Candiace Dillard Bassett Reveals She’s Pregnant After Exiting RHOP

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close