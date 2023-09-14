Durham Man Charged With Threatening Someone at UNC Student Union

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A Durham man has been charged in connection to Wednesday’s (Sept. 13) gun scare at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

WRAL reports that Mickel Deonte Harris, 27, was charged with felony carrying a gun on educational property. He was also given two misdemeanor charges for assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats.

Related Stories Durham Man Arrested In Connection To UNC-Chapel Hill Gun Scare

Warrants state that Harris entered the Graham Student Union with a gun. It was there that Harris allegedly threatened a man at the Alpine Bagel shop, pointing the gun at him and telling him he “would kill the victim.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The incident caused the university to be placed on lockdown for more than an hour.

Shortly after the lockdown was lifted, Harris was arrested at an apartment complex on Formosa Lane, north of campus.

Warrants state that Harris also had an outstanding warrant for an assault on Sept. 5. In that case, Harris is accused of threatening someone in a road rage incident on Old Durham Road near Scarlett Drive. No one was hurt.

Harris is currently jailed without bond, with his first court appearance scheduled for Thursday (Sept. 14) at 2 pm.

RELATED: Durham Man Arrested In Connection To UNC-Chapel Hill Gun Scare