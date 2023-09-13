Durham Man Arrested In Connection To UNC-Chapel Hill Gun Scare

Police have arrested a Durham man in connection with today’s gun scare that prompted a lockdown on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill.
As reported by WRAL, the arrest happened at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Formosa Lane, north of campus. Chapel Hill Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Mickel Deonte Harris.
Authorities mentioned that Harris has a lengthy criminal record. At the time of his arrest, Harris had outstanding warrants related to an alleged assault on Sept. 5. Chapel Hill Police will lead the investigation into today’s incident.
As previously reported, UNC Police issued an “Alert Carolina” shortly before 1 pm, confirming that an “armed and dangerous” person was located at the Alpine Bagel at the UNC Student Union. The lockdown was lifted at 2:10 pm.
RELATED: UNC Police Gives “All-Clear” After Armed Man Spotted On Chapel Hill’s Campus
-
‘BET’ Stars KJ Smith And Skyh Black Wed In Lavish Ceremony And Reception
-
NC State University Police Investigating Death Outside Sullivan Hall
-
One Fam Fest
-
Happy Anniversary! 40 New Edition Photos That Show Their 40-Year Evolution
-
Erica Mena Gets (Rightfully) Dragged On X For Using Anti-Black Racial Slur In LHHATL Fight
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
Grown Man Ish: We’re Swooning Over Method Man’s Hip-Hop 50 Cover
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!