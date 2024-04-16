Don’t Miss Durham’s Earth Day Festival

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Durham Parks and Recreation is thrilled to announce the return of Durham Earth Day Festival. The event will be held on Sunday, April 21, 2024, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Durham Central Park, located at 501 Foster Street.

Presented by Johnson Automotive, this year’s theme, “Planet vs. Plastics,” underscores the critical need for environmental awareness and sustainability, particularly in combating plastic pollution, one of today’s most pressing environmental challenges. The festival, which is free and open to the public, offers a number of earth-friendly activities, educational resources, and engaging entertainment for all ages.

In honor of DPR’s Centennial celebration, there will be a birthday sing-along, centennial themed arts and crafts, and free sweet treats for children to enjoy.

Festivalgoers can also participate in the Way to Go Durham Sustainable Transportation Expo, a collaboration between the City’s Department of Transportation and Bike Durham. Featuring demonstrations of electric buses and bikes, as well as informative exhibits on sustainable commuting options, the expo aims to inspire greener transportation choices across the Bull City and beyond.

Durham’s commitment to sustainability extends to practical initiatives such as free document shredding services provided by Durham’s Waste Management & Shimar Shredding. Attendees can securely dispose of sensitive documents while promoting recycling and waste reduction efforts. Each attendee will be limited to 2 file-size boxes of papers that can fit into a standard size trunk. Shredding services will take place from Noon-3 p.m. at 412 Morris Street (adjacent to Durham Central Park).

To minimize environmental impact, the festival embraces a zero-waste ethos, with designated stations for recycling, composting, and waste reduction. Attendees are encouraged to BYOB (Bring Your Own Bottle) for water refills at the Durham H2O 2 Go Hydration Station, reducing single-use plastic consumption.

Participants are encouraged to “go green” by biking, walking, skating, scootering, carpooling, or riding the bus to the festival. Members of Durham’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission will sponsor a bike valet near the corners of Foster and Hunt Street. Bike mechanics will also be on-site to check your bike for safety and teach you how to change a flat tire. This year, scooter to the festival for FREE on a Spin or Bird scooter with the code ‘durhamearthday.’

The event will culminate with the Annual Earth Day Parade and a musical performance by country/rock singer, Ryan Perry.

For more information, call 919-560-4355 or visit dprplaymore.org.

