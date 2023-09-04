Chrisean Rock Gives Birth To A Baby Boy During Instagram Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Chrisean Rock is now a proud mom! The socialite just gave birth to her son and took to Instagram Live to share her birthing experience with all of her followers.

The rapper live-streamed her entire labor and delivery experience on Sunday, September 3 right from her Instagram account. The Live, which reached over 300k views at one point, captured Rock on a hospital bed as she was surrounded by her friends and family. Their support was definitely warranted, as she leaned on them while she pushed and cried tears of joy at the sight of her baby boy after his delivery.

Check out the Live video courtesy of The Shade Room below.

Although sharing any labor and delivery story Live on social media might be unconventional to some, Rock’s followers were extremely proud of her strength and were sure to share their praises and words of encouragement in her comments after watching her deliver her son. “The strongest woman that I know we love you rock,” wrote one fan. “So proud of you ! This was beautiful ” wrote another.

After her delivery, the reality star gave fans another update on the birthing process, this time sharing her son’s name for the first time. In a post, Rock confirmed that she’s named her baby boy Crisean Malone, after her of course.

Following the Live, fans immediately noticed that Rock’s former boyfriend and child’s father, Blueface, was not present during the labor and delivery as footage of him in a different city began circulating online.

Of course, #BlackTwitter had a lot to say about his absence, taking to the platform to share their thoughts on the rapper and the new mom’s relationship. “blue face being hugged up with another girl in miami while chrisean rock is giving birth to his new born son is so f**** up & WERID…” wrote one Twitter user over the saga.

In spite of whatever drama may be brewing between the two, we’re happy that Chrisean Rock had a safe and successful delivery. Congratulations to the new mom!

Chrisean Rock Gives Birth To A Baby Boy During Instagram Live was originally published on hellobeautiful.com